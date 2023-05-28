Airs Monday, June 19th at 9PM

Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom is a documentary by award-winning director, Ya’Ke Smith that invites viewers into the story of Juneteenth – the holiday recognizing the end of legalized slavery in Texas – through the eyes of a Black man learning about the holiday from the direct descendants of those liberated that fateful day. The story reveals the harsh realities of slavery while also offering an inspirational insight into how hope, perseverance, and faith were major factors in the resilience of those who survived slavery. The film features 2022 Nobel Prize Nominee Ms. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” who was the guest of honor at the White House ceremony which enshrined Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and other prominent voices who played key roles in keeping the observance of Juneteenth thriving before the recent national recognition.