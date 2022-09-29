Watch KLCS LIVE
Watch Create TV Live

INDEPENDENT LENS HAZING

Airs Sunday, October 23rd at 11PM

This acclaimed Emmy Award-winning anthology series features documentaries and a limited number of fiction films united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement and unflinching visions of their independent producers. Independent Lens features unforgettable stories about a unique individual, community or moment in history. The series is supported by interactive companion Web sites and national publicity and community engagement campaigns.

Filmmaker Byron Hurt embarks on a deeply personal journey to understand the underground rituals of hazing, revealing the abuse and the lengths college students will go to fit in.

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© 2022 Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com