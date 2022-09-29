INDEPENDENT LENS HAZING

Airs Sunday, October 23rd at 11PM



Filmmaker Byron Hurt embarks on a deeply personal journey to understand the underground rituals of hazing, revealing the abuse and the lengths college students will go to fit in.