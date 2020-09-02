Airs Monday, March 15th at 9PM

A wonderful new “pandemic version” of a musical program featuring songs and stories with the traditional Irish Tenor, Paddy Homan & Orchestra. Originally developed for the stage, this concert film was taped at Chicago’s renowned Old St. Pat’s Church and in the private residences of musicians, featuring the 40 members of The City Lights Orchestra, conducted by Rich Daniels. I Am Ireland takes the audience on a journey through the songs, speeches and images of the time to honor and celebrate the Irish road to freedom.