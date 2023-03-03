HIDDEN IRELAND

Airs Monday, March 13th at 10PM and Tuesday, March 21st at 8PM

Peter Greenberg explores the hidden gems of Dublin, Cliffs of Moher, Belfast, Ashford Castle, and Cape Clear. On this trip, featuring spectacular views of the skyline from atop buildings, and of the countryside, Peter learns some curling, how to herd sheep with “Spot”, various types of traditional dancing, and what plant is used to create local gin, along with many other experiences. Peter also determines whether or not he has Irish roots.