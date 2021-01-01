Airs Monday, May 2nd at 10PM and Tuesday, May 31st at 9PM

Hearts Above Clouds takes viewers on an exciting and dynamic journey through 100 years of aviation history featuring pioneering women pilots. Beginning with the earliest air meets in Southern California, women aviators made an impact with their determination and perseverance. Amelia Earhart’s first flights and initial training are revealed and detailed, along with subsequent national women’s air derby races going into the Great Depression. Women’s substantial contributions to aviation service during WWII are presented, along with some of the noteworthy female fliers in the postwar era. This enthralling documentary is informative as well as very poignant and powerful.