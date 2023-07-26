Full Exclusive interview with Bridget Lancaster

We first spoke to “America’s Test Kitchen” and “Cook’s Country” (Saturday afternoon staples on KLCS) co-host Bridget exactly a year before the pandemic. To deal with filming during that time, cast members pitched in to film the “At Home” version of the show. We thought it would be a good time to reconnect with Bridget and see what life has been like since then, what she learned from 2020, what a typical day is like for her, and what are her favorite healthy and cheat/treat dishes.

Bridget, we spoke a year before the pandemic lockdown. What have you been up to since we last connected?

I locked down with my family. I have two boys, they would’ve been 12 and 18, plus my over 50-year-old child, so I did a lot more cooking at home. I usually do dinners, but I was a short order cook all day (laughs). So it did amp-up my cooking at home game a lot more. Usually it’s just on weekends, where I might get several meals for the kids. That was the big change, just like everybody else. I started planning out menus like my grandmother used to, which I thought was kind of interesting because I felt like we were all going back to the early 1900’s with the availability or lack of availability of product and having to really start to sketch out how you cook and what you cook, knowing that that bag of flour might be the only one you might find for a few months. But as things have opened back up and life had started to get back to normal, so back to shooting. And shooting the two TV shows; we just finished two weeks ago. We wrapped up ATK 24, which is amazing to me. I’m already hearing “Silver Anniversary”.

Last time you mentioned Julia Child met you and your husband, who is from Scotland, so she had no idea what he was saying. Since there are two chefs in the house, have you been influenced by his cooking or vice versa? Especially during the pandemic?

(laughs) It’s interesting, I would say “maybe” because my husband really loves to cook seafood more than anything else. We definitely started eating more fish during the week. I’m very lucky where I live, I live in a coastal town north of Boston, so I can walk five minutes to where they’re pulling lobsters out by the sea. And then there’s a little shack down there that has the boilers that they’ll just cook it for you and they’ll pick the lobster and give you fresh lobster rolls right there. But something that he and I definitely had more time to do, which is a passion that we share, is brewing beer. We’ve been brewing beer for close to 30 years and (laughs) we currently have more beer than we should have (laughs) .

I loved the “At Home” shows during the pandemic, it gave it a different touch. Filming your new shows since 2020, how has it been

There is something that’s missed when you don’t have two people together. What I missed during that time, just on a professional but also personal basis, was I really missed my colleagues. One of the bright spots since then has been the addition of some new cast members. So there’s a little bit of a breath of air added to the show.

What’s a typical day like for you now?

I’ve been working mostly from home, definitely since the pandemic, and I go in to work on pre-production and meetings. A lot of my job has gone into travel again. Julia and I, before the pandemic, we were travelling so much, we were doing all these ATK tour dates for various public broadcasting stations. It was so much fun and we’re starting to see that creeping back in. Which is really nice.

Has 2020 changed you, have you learned anything from it?

That’s is a big question. I think I’m better about not taking the little things for granted and that could be little things as groceries, something as mundane as that. It can also mean seeing family. My little family, my two boys and husband and I, we’re kind of in an island compared to all of my family who lives far South and his family lives in Europe. We found ourselves in a highly populated desert island because you just see people everywhere, you could see people walking around but you are on your own. I call it “The Re-write.” It kind of rebooted and rewrote our code a little bit and gave us a little bit of a look into prioritizing what’s important or looking forward to things. For me, it was a blessing to spend time together; I tried to find the positives of it because I know there was a lot of horrific issues, my husband’s sister passed away during that time and he couldn’t get over to her. It was just horrific. So, grabbing any positive that we can; being able to see our kids before they were fully grownup. And he has a restaurant, he was greatly impacted by that. It made me appreciate the things that I didn’t really care for sometimes, which was commuting, and a lot of travel. Somebody once said to me, “Covid was the great accelerator,” that anything that was going to happen in the next five years happened quickly. So restaurants that were on the brink went out fast, relationships that were on the brink went out fast because people were forced to live with each other. There was a lot of rewiring. I try to look for the positive aspects of that.

When you don’t feel like cooking, or in general, what’s an easy healthy dish to make?

I do a lot of stir fry and I think that to me, stir fry, the majority of the time spent is in the preparation of ingredients. If you have a lean protein, like pork tenderloin, or chicken breast, or tofu’s a great option. Then it’s just chop a few ingredients. Batch cook them in a super hot skillet or people who have a nice wok. And then I do keep some core condiments in my fridge – oyster sauce, soy sauce, mirin. That way it’s one, two, three. I do cook brown rice. I’ll have that with stir fry.

I look forward to the weekends to make my cheat or treat dishes. What is a cheat or treat dish you like to make often or weekends?

I do bake more on the weekends, especially in the colder weather here. Definitely cinnamon buns come into play. The other thing is pretzels. I started making big German pretzels. The recipe produces six. That batch of six lasted about two seconds. My youngest son went absolutely mental for them, told his friends. Now I make 36 pretzels a batch every time because I know that all these football players are going to come over and eat all the pretzels. I love breakfast, the cinnamon rolls and coffee cake. My husband comes home from work and we have a cup of tea at night and a little piece of cake. That’s how he channels his parents.

Is there anything you’d like to add for the viewers here?

Summer’s a great time to get back to basics. Simplify, try to shop the perimeters of your supermarket because that’s where all the good stuff is; shop the farmer’s market. Well, you guys are in California, so you get that year round. Here it’s like the farmer’s market is our little touch of L.A. for a few weeks out of the year here. Appreciate the produce, shop in season. California season is fantastic right? All year round, what am I talking about!

