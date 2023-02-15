FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD

Airs Mondays at 9PM beginning February 28th

This four-part social history series will explore the history of Black America. A story largely passed over by traditional historians, this incredible narrative of struggle, triumph and resistance will be brought to life through the lens of an art form that has chronicled the emotions, experiences and expression of Black Americans like none other: rap. In the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd, these perspectives and this story is more important than ever. Rap is key to understanding racial injustice in the post-Civil Rights era and by focusing our story around its unstoppable rise we’ll confront some of today’s most pressing questions. Up to now, we’ve only ever heard one side of the story. This is the series that changes that.