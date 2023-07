The final season airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Sundays at 11PM beginning July 19th

The spinoff series inspired by Inspector Morse comes to a brilliant end as Shaun Evans as the young Morse and Roger Allam as his superior officer face intriguing new crimes including an unsolved case linked to the past. With characters from former seasons popping up in a grand finale, Morse must resolve his professional and romantic future. “Classy, poignant,” praised the London Times.