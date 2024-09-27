Airs Friday, October 18th at 10PM with a special rebroadcast on October 25th at 10 PM

This biographical documentary traces the life and career of acclaimed guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa, who rose to worldwide fame in the late ‘90s as an original member of the legendary international Cuban band, The Buena Vista Social Club. Over the decades, he has played with several folk groups and dedicated his life to celebrating and preserving the traditional folk roots of Cuban music. Through rare photographs, archival footage, and interviews with family, friends and fellow musicians, Eliades Ochoa: From Cuba to the World paints an intimate portrait of this legendary Cuban musician and explores the larger arc of traditional Cuban Son music.