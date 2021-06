Premieres Wednesday, June 16th at 10PM

A celebration of the country music legend’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, this special captures Dolly Parton delivering some of her biggest hits on one of the most iconic stages in the world. Featuring new interviews with Parton and guest appearances by some of her superstar friends, including Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum), Margo Price, Hank Williams, Jr., and more.