The Delano Manongs, a new documentary, tells the little known story of a group of Filipino farmworkers who in their twilight years started the Great Grape Strike of 1965, in Delano, CA and joined forces with other ethnic workers to form the legendary union, the United Farm Workers.

The film chronicles the untold story of the Filipino farmworkers who instigated one of the biggest labor struggles in American history — the Delano Grape Strike of 1965. Led by Larry Itliong, Philip Vera Cruz and Pete Velasco, the Manongs (a Filipino term of respect for an older man) joined forces with Chicano farmworkers, led by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, to create the United Farm Workers Union (UFW). The documentary, compounded by interviews and both archival and present-day footage, sheds light on the lives of these Filipino farmworkers from their arrival into the United States in the 1920s and ’30s to the demise of their assemblage in the 1980s, highlighting their many struggles and achievements.