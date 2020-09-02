Airs Tuesday, May 11th at 10PM and Wednesday, May 12th at 4PM

Citizen Tanouye uniquely brings history to life for eight ethnically diverse Torrance, California high school students, as they explore the life of THS class of 1938 alumnus and Medal of Honor recipient, Technical Sergeant Ted T. Tanouye. Their discoveries reveal the impact WWII had on his family, their city, and the national civil rights abuses experienced by the Japanese American community. Looking into his past forever changed their future.