CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION

Airs Saturdays at 1:30PM beginning September 11th

Season five of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform the way America cooks and eats. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their sources of inspiration result in a new style of home cooking. Host Chris Kimball and his team of cooks find techniques to help viewers produce bigger, bolder, simpler dishes with less time and effort.

