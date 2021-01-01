Airs Friday, May 20th and Monday, May 23rd at 5PM

On October 24, 1871, a mob of 500 Angelenos rampaged through the Chinese section of Los Angeles, a dusty, adobe-lined neighborhood about a mile from the city’s present-day Chinatown. The mob beat, shot and hanged at least 18 Chinese immigrants, whose only crime was having the wrong color skin. The night of savagery became known as the Chinese massacre of 1871. It belongs to a past that today remains largely unrecognized. Hosted by former Los Angeles City Councilman Michael Woo, Buried History: The Chinese Massacre of 1871 takes viewers on a tour of the key sites where the tragedy unfolded and includes commentary from historians and other experts.