AUTHENTIC CONVERSATIONS: DEEP TALK WITH THE MASTERS

Airs Sunday, December 26th at 9PM and Monday, December 27th at 10PM

Experience authentic conversations that empower us to take action. In October 2021, three of the nation’s top motivational leaders gathered in Santa Barbara, California, to tell their stories about pivotal moments that led to unprecedented success. Jack Canfield – the Great Educator, Kate Butler – the Intentional Dreamer, and Patty Aubery – the Passionate Cheerleader have dedicated their lives serving others – and many lives have been changed because of it. These deep conversations walk us through their personal journey of loss and triumph to the current life they are living today.