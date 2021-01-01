Watch KLCS LIVE
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesdays at 8PM and Saturdays at 11PM beginning June 15th

Around the World in 80 Days is a thrilling adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel. David Tennant (Good Omens, Broadchurch, Doctor Who) stars as literature’s greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg. He is joined on his remarkable journey by French actor Ibrahim Koma (OSS 117, Wùlu) as Jean Passepartout, Fogg’s irrepressible valet, and German actress Leonie Benesch (The Crown, Babylon Berlin) as Abigail “Fix” Fortescue, a determined and headstrong journalist.

