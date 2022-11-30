ANNIKA ON MASTERPIECE and MY GREEK TABLE WITH DIANE KOCHILAS

New season airs Saturdays at 5PM beginning December 24th

ANNIKA ON MASTERPIECE

Follow DI Annika Strandhed, the dry-witted, speedboat-driving head of Glasgow’s newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit, who juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter.

Airs Wednesdays at 8PM and Saturdays a 11pm beginning December 21st

MY GREEK TABLE WITH DIANE KOCHILAS

In season four of the award-winning show My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas, host and co-creator Diane Kochilas guides viewers on a robust and inviting exploration of the Greek landscape, including its people, food, history, traditions, and culture. Diane explores the rich world of Greek wines, informing viewers of the country’s ancient vinicultural traditions and introducing them to the flavors and varieties that are uniquely Greek.