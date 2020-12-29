New season airs Saturdays at 1PM beginning January 2nd

America’s Test Kitchen is the most-watched cooking show on public television—over 2 million viewers tune in each week—and in January 2021, America’s Test Kitchen will launch its 21st season with Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison. And this season, we’re taking home cooking quite literally –and presenting all 26 episodes from our cast members’ home kitchens.

Our time at home during quarantine inspired us to take a new approach to how the test kitchen team develops and presents recipes to our viewers. This season we are taking the strengths of what we have learned in the state-of-the art, fully-staffed test kitchen and putting it to work in our own home kitchens.

Bridget and Julia along with veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer and Keith Dresser will deconstruct foolproof recipes for Cochinita Pibil and Scallops with Fennel and Orange Salad, harness the power of science to make the best Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies and Buttermilk Panna Cotta, and share the secrets to perfect Pan-Seared Strip Steaks, Yeasted Waffles, and the best Classic Guacamole you’ve ever had. We also show you how to expand your sous vide skills and change the way you approach cooking basics.