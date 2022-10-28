Airs Mondays at 7PM beginning November 14th

American Veteran illuminates the veteran experience with a stunning range of voices from today and across the arc of American history. This multi-platform initiative traces the veteran experience through a broadcast series, podcast, and digital shorts. Every voice featured is a veteran’s. From the citizen-soldiers returning from the American Revolution to today’s warrior class, they tell a deeply moving story, highlighting personal remembrances, drawing civilian viewers into an unfamiliar culture, and highlighting the evolving relationship between Americans who have served in the military and those who have not.