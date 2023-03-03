Premieres Sunday, March 26th at 6PM

Few things in the world make us feel more confident and alive than good posture. Join Miranda Esmonde-White for Aging Backwards 4: The Miracle of Flexibility With Miranda Esmonde-White, where viewers learn how simply incorporating gentle flexibility and range of motion exercises can improve posture and help reverse the signs of aging, improve organ health, and increase energy. Post-pandemic, it’s become clear that inactivity during isolation weakened our muscles, leading to poor posture. This has taken a toll on our overall health and caused a dramatic increase in back pain incidents. This program examines how sitting less and moving more is vital to good posture and every aspect of life, from maintaining healthy organs to remaining pain-free and staying young.