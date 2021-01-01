Airs Sundays and Tuesdays at 10PM beginning May 8th

Season 14 of Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange returns this April with five new episodes chronicling social movements and influential changemakers from the African Diaspora in Liverpool, Tunisia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and more.

Meet soul and funk band The Real Thing, dubbed the “Black Beatles,” in Everything: The Real Story; follow Ghofrane, a young Black Tunisian activist, as she forges a path into politics in She Had A Dream; in Downstream To Kinshasa, survivors of the Six-Day war fight for recognition and compensation; explore the relationship between European museums and African artists in Restitution? Africa’s Fight for Its Art; and in Revolution From Afar, Sudanese Americans use performance to support revolution.