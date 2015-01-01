YAN CAN COOK: SPICE KINGDOM

Airs Saturdays at 3:30PM beginning May 5th

“Yan can cook, so can you!” has always been the motto of chef and television host Martin Yan. Celebrating Chinese cuisine, and making it easy for cooks to prepare and delicious for guests to enjoy has been his life-long mission. Born in Guangzhou in southern China, chef Yan is technically a second generation “culinarian,” who was first inspired by his mother in the tiny kitchen of their family restaurant. In Yan Can Cook: Spice Kingdom, Yan explores the many aspects of how food and spices helped shape the history and culture of western China. The series takes a comprehensive look at the region, tracing its early history to its water source at Dujiangyan. Named “Tian Fu” by Chinese scholars and historians, which means the land of heavenly abundance, the region’s rich farm land and temperate climate gave rise to 23 centuries of uninterrupted history. In this culinary journey, Yan also examines daily life in the region – from a whirlwind tour of street snacks to a leisurely cup of tea at historical tea houses. Back in the kitchen, Yan demonstrates his own take on the flavors and dishes of western China.