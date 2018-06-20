WORLD DANCESPORT GRANDSLAM SERIES
Airs Mondays at 8PM beginning July 30th
The World Dancesport Grandslam Series is back, featuring the best competitive dancers in the world vying for the most prestigious titles and the prize money in the world of dance. As the top dancers in the various dance styles meet up at different locations around the globe, cameras are trained on every step they take. With all their moves and stances, be it the poses they hold during the highlights of the paso doble or in the staccato action they emphasize in their tango, the couples are on a never-ending quest for excellence and ultimately a championship. Their performances are assessed by 12 experts using a revolutionary judging system which makes the entire process of adjudication more transparent for the viewer at home. Four components are considered, with two focusing on the technical aspects and two on the artistry. The 2017 World Dancesport Grandslam SERIES takes the world’s best couples on a year-long journey from the first leg in Helsinki, Finland to the final showdown in Shanghai, China, with six hour-long episodes capturing their exploits.
Related Articles
ENDEAVOUR SEASON 5 ON MASTERPIECE
Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Saturdays at 11PM beginning July 11th Shaun Evans returns for a fifth season of the
NOVA – RISE OF THE SUPERSTORMS
Airs Sunday, July 8th at 6PM and Tuesday, July 10th at 7PM In just one devastating month, Houston, Florida, and
PAUL THORN’S MISSION TEMPLE FIREWORKS REVIVAL
Airs Wednesday, July 4th at 8PM Inspired by his recent old-school gospel album Don’t Let the Devil Ride, Paul Thorn’s