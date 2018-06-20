WORLD DANCESPORT GRANDSLAM SERIES

Airs Mondays at 8PM beginning July 30th

The World Dancesport Grandslam Series is back, featuring the best competitive dancers in the world vying for the most prestigious titles and the prize money in the world of dance. As the top dancers in the various dance styles meet up at different locations around the globe, cameras are trained on every step they take. With all their moves and stances, be it the poses they hold during the highlights of the paso doble or in the staccato action they emphasize in their tango, the couples are on a never-ending quest for excellence and ultimately a championship. Their performances are assessed by 12 experts using a revolutionary judging system which makes the entire process of adjudication more transparent for the viewer at home. Four components are considered, with two focusing on the technical aspects and two on the artistry. The 2017 World Dancesport Grandslam SERIES takes the world’s best couples on a year-long journey from the first leg in Helsinki, Finland to the final showdown in Shanghai, China, with six hour-long episodes capturing their exploits.