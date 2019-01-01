WOODSTOCK: 50 YEARS LATER

For all of us, some moments were so huge that they’re still relevant decades later. Same for music fans. The Beatles on Sullivan. Dylan going electric. And of course, there was Woodstock. Even now – maybe especially now – Woodstock still has meaning. The anniversary is August 15 to 17. Its mix of music, culture, and idealism resonates across the years. It gave youth a voice. It changed the music business and it energized activists. From stadium shows to the #MeToo movement, it still echoes 50 years later.