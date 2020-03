WILD KRATTS AMAZIN’ AMAZON ADVENTURE

Premieres Monday, April 20th at 3PM

When Aviva experiences an invention slump, the Wild Kratts team is determined to help. They take her down the mysterious Amazon River in search of inspiration from the amazing creatures that live there. But Aviva must reclaim her invention prowess fast, because Zach, Donita, Gourmand and Paisley seek to mine the area’s biodiversity fir their own nefarious schemes.