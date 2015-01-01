WHOLE HEART SOLUTION WITH DR. JOEL KAHN

Airs Tuesday, March 7th at 10PM and Sunday, March 12th at 5:30PM

Would you like to feel and look younger by learning simple steps that make your heart younger? The science is clear that having a young heart leads to a young body. Just as your skin ages and wrinkles, your heart can also show signs of aging. When you focus on ways to stay “young at heart,” you improve the way you look, think, move, sleep, play, love, and live! America’s Healthy-Heart Doctor, Joel Kahn, MD was originally trained to stop heart disease with angioplasty and pills. But after over 25 years as a cardiologist, he has witnessed the near-miraculous impact that diet, exercise, sleep, meditation and supplements have on the heart. According to Dr. Kahn, the vast majority of people who suffer from heart attacks, strokes and other heart-related deaths don’t need to suffer all. More than 75 percent of heart disease diagnosis could have been prevented. The most potent medicines and treatments for heart disease are not found in a physician’s office, pharmacy or hospital. They have less to do with technology, innovation or even medications but much more to do with what you think, do and eat. In this 60-minute program Dr. Kahn will present his secrets on how to create a whole body solution for a long and healthy life, reveal which simple test can show your real “heart age,” and share his Ten Steps to a Younger Heart. Dr. Kahn is a graduate of the University of Michigan and has been practicing invasive, interventional and preventive cardiology in Detroit since 1990. He is a Clinical Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Associate Professor of Medicine at Oakland University Beaumont School of Medicine.