VIVA PUERTO RICO
Airs Sunday, May 7th and Thursday, May 11th at 7PM
Puerto Rico is a tropical island infused with unique natural wonders but the native wildlife is threatened with extinction. Meet the charismatic scientists dedicated to restoring Puerto Rico’s rich biological heritage—manatees, parrots and turtles.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
NOVA: CHINESE CHARIOT REVEALED
Airs Tuesday, May 30th at 7PM and Sunday, June 4th at 6PM For over 1000 years, chariots thundered across China’s
FREE TO ROCK
Airs Tuesday, May 23rd at 10PM Ten years in the making, Free To Rock explores how American rock and roll
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.