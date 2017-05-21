Slide background
VIVA PUERTO RICO

Airs Sunday, May 7th and Thursday, May 11th at 7PM

Puerto Rico is a tropical island infused with unique natural wonders but the native wildlife is threatened with extinction. Meet the charismatic scientists dedicated to restoring Puerto Rico’s rich biological heritage—manatees, parrots and turtles.

 

