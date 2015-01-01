VICTORIA SEASON 2 ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Sundays at 11PM beginning January 24th

One of the highest-rated dramas on PBS in 20 years, Victoria’s premiere season was hailed as a “gem” by The Hollywood Reporter and a “breakout hit” by Harpers Bazaar.

In 1837, a diminutive, neglected teenager is crowned Queen Victoria, navigates the scandal, corruption, and political intrigues of the Court, and soon rises to become the most powerful woman in the world. Victoria stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) as Queen Victoria in a highly anticipated series that follows the drama of the candid, spirited monarch who was perhaps the first woman to seem to have it all.

In Season 2, Jenna Coleman returns for a new season as the young queen who wants it all—romance, power, an heir, and personal freedom. Joining the cast in the new season is legendary actress Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), who plays the Duchess of Buccleuch, the court’s new Mistress of the Robes. Tom Hughes reprises his role as the queen’s dashing consort, Prince Albert, and Rufus Sewell returns as the smoldering Lord Melbourne. Victoria, Season 2, airs in seven episodes created and scripted by bestselling novelist Daisy Goodwin.