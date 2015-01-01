TRUE NORTH: THE SEAN SWARNER STORY
Airs Tuesday, January 9th at 9PM
True North: The Sean Swarner Story is a powerful documentary about the strength of the human spirit and one man’s determination to spread a message of hope to those touched by cancer. The one-hour film follows inspirational adventurer and two-time cancer survivor Sean Swarner on his quest to reach the North Pole and become the world’s first cancer survivor to complete the Explorer’s Grand Slam—scaling the highest point on all seven continents and then hiking to the North and South Poles. Only a handful of people have ever done it, but no one against the overwhelming odds Sean faced.
