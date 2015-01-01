TREZOROS: THE LOS JEWS OF KASTORIA
Airs Tuesday, April 24th at 8PM
Using never-before-seen pre-war archival footage and first-person testimonies, Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria chronicles the Jewish life and culture of Kastoria, a picturesque lakeside village in the mountains of Northwestern Greece, near the Albania border. Here, Jews and Greek Orthodox Christians lived together in harmony for more than two millennia until World War II, when this long and rich history would be wiped out in the blink of an eye. Trezoros (the Ladino/Judeo/Spanish term of endearment meaning “treasures”) takes us from the joyful innocence of the pre-war years through the heartbreaking struggles of the Holocaust, to a unique place in time and history of a Greek Jewish culture lost forever.
