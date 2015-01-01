THIS IS THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT
Airs Tuesday, December 5th at 9PM
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s birth, the documentary This Is The House That Jack Built chronicles his early years and examines his lasting legacy. The hour-long film touches on familiar themes of JFK’s life, and his ascent to the presidency, his mistakes and triumphs. It also explores new and little-known stories, some that surfaced after the publication of Larry Sabato’s novel The Kennedy Half-Century: The Presidency, Assassination, and Lasting Legacy of John F. Kennedy. Revelations include: a new CIA staffer and her discovery of a file on Oswald that soon thereafter went missing, and the Warren Commission’s pressure on 19-year- old Buell Wesley Frazier, who drove Oswald to work on November 22, 1963. Presidential historian Robert Dallek lends his voice to the documentary, as do authors John T. Shaw and David Pitts, former Kennedy staffers Nancy Dutton and Sue Voelsinger, civil rights expert Tomiko Brown-Nagan, and Buell Wesley Frazier, among others. The one-hour film also explores why JFK is still relevant today, why we continue care about him, and why a new generation of young Americans find him utterly compelling.
