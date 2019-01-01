THE KATE

Airs Mondays at 11PM beginning July 1st and Fridays at 7PM beginning July 12th

The Kate is a new national music series with artistic cred and a bit of edge, infused with the essence of the unabashed, spirited Katharine Hepburn. The headline-heavy first season features artists who follow the Hepburnian philosophy that “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. “Ann Wilson, Rickie Lee Jones, and former Saturday Night Livestar Ana Gasteyer, are all breaking new ground in their already-established careers during The Kate performances. These artists are iconoclasts, and their performances capture a particular feeling, an artistic vibe located just outside of the mainstream: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson pushes her Heart aside and sings the blues; Rickie Lee Jones speaks openly about growing older in the music world; Gasteyer takes a turn as a sassy singer, weaving in comedic moments throughout. The intimacy of the venue means that The Kate performers have a risky closeness to their material–and their audience. British song interpreter Barb Jungr and Broadway star Jarrod Spector round out the season, with the final artist to be announced soon. Insightful interviews with the performers open each episode, taped live at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, an intimate 250-seat venue in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.