THE HEAD OF JOAQUIN MURRIETA
Airs Sunday, September 24th at 8PM
For over a decade filmmaker John J. Valadez searched for the remains of Joaquin Murrieta, a legendary Mexican outlaw who blazed a trail of revenge across California until he was caught and decapitated in the summer of 1853. A hundred and sixty-two years later Valadez believes he has the head. So he embarks on a quixotic, cross-country road trip through history, myth and memory to bury the fabled head of Joaquin Murrieta. Along the way he discovers chilling parallels with his own family story and eventually realizes that the head he will bury is only symbolic. And yet its power as a metaphor remains. Using new ground breaking scholarship and working with a team of leading historians from across the country, The Head of Joaquin Murrieta provides a dissenting view of American history from a decidedly Chicano perspective. Deeply personal, irreverent and entertaining, the film tears open a painful and long ignored historical trauma that has never been explored on American television: the lynching of Mexican Americans in the west.
Related Articles
DIANA – HER STORY
Airs Friday, September 1st at 7PM and Wednesday, September 6th at 8:30PM Twenty years after Princess Diana’s death, this new
BEYOND LA BAMBA
Airs Tuesday, September 26th at 8PM Through the compelling story of a young musician who leaves home to follow his
RICK STEVES’ GUIDE TO CUBA
Airs Thursday, September 14th at 8PM and Saturday, September 30th at 10PM In Rick Steves’ Guide to Cuba, Rick reports