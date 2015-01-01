THE DANIEL TIGER MOVIE: WON’T YOU BE OUR NEIGHBOR?
Airs, Monday September 17th at 5PM
In The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?, a new family has moved to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. It’s up to Daniel and his community to welcome the family with open arms, forging new friendships in this much-anticipated movie event.
