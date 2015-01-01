Slide background
THE CROWD & THE CLOUD

THE CROWD & THE CLOUD
Airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning April 4th

The Crowd & the Cloud is a documentary series showcasing the power of Citizen Science in the Digital Age. This multi-part series, hosted by former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati, takes viewers on a global tour of the projects and people on the front lines of citizen science and crowdsourcing. By observing their environment, monitoring neighborhoods, and collecting information about the world around them, citizens are helping professional scientists advance knowledge while speeding up new discoveries and innovations.

 

