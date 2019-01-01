THE BEST OF THE JOY OF PAINTING: SPECIAL EDITION

A cult-like figure since his low-budget, unrehearsed and unedited Joy of Painting programs first aired in 1982, the late Bob Ross’ enduring popularity is attributable to more than just his paintings. His serene, nurturing disposition can serve as therapy for the weary, and his respect for nature and wildlife have helped heighten environmental awareness. The Best of The Joy Of Painting: Special Edition highlights the soft-spoken Ross as he completes his beautiful “Home in the Valley” painting and offers a look at his wet-on-wet painting technique. The hour-long special also explores the varied and sometimes unlikely ways that Bob’s image, voice and catchphrases have become a part of the pop culture landscape.