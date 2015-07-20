Thanks to all who came, played and gave to KLCS!
Thanks to all who came, played and gave to KLCS!
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
#TBT Mayor Garcetti’s Guest DJ List has Los Lobos in Top 5
It was June 8, 2011 when then City Council President Eric Garcetti was a guest DJ for local NPR station
Mayor Eric Garcetti Supports L.A. TV & Film Industry
Act one. Scene one. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has committed a lot of time and energy to get Angelenos
Join KLCS at the Central Avenue Jazz Festival, July 25-26
The countdown continues to the 20th Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival, July 25th & 26th! And KLCS will be there.