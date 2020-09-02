SUSTAINING US

Airs Wednesdays at 10PM beginning September 2, 2020

Sustaining US is a weekly half-hour program airing on KLCS PBS that highlights topics related to everything from green buildings and cities, climate change, water, energy, marine life, wildfires and natural disasters; to healthcare, education, technology, the economy, employment diversity, homelessness, and transportation. Our primary focus is people because human beings are our greatest resource. Sustaining US seeks to educate and inform the public about science and present solutions on how we can all succeed economically and environmentally.