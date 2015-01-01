Slide background
Slide background

STORY OF CHINA

STORY OF CHINA
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Thursdays and Sundays at 7PM beginning August 24th

Travel from the Silk Road to the Yellow Sea with host Michael Wood as he explores the history of the world’s newest superpower. A thrilling and moving epic of the world’s oldest continuous state with the landscapes, peoples, and stories that made today’s China.

 

Related Articles

Shows La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.

Pledge Specials RICK STEVES’ TASTY EUROPE

RICK STEVES’ TASTY EUROPE

Airs Sunday, August 13th at 2PM and Thursday, August 17th at 7PM Travel expert and globetrotter Rick Steves eats his

Shows NOVA – LIFE’S ROCKY START

NOVA – LIFE’S ROCKY START

Airs Sunday, August 20th at 6PM and Tuesday, August 22nd at 7PM From the first sparks of life to the

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading