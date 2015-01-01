STILL DREAMING

Airs Sunday, June 17th at 6:30PM

Still Dreaming documents a unique take on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as performed by a group of retired actors, dancers and musicians at the Lillian Booth Actors Home, an assisted living facility, just outside New York City. These former Broadway stars (Charlotte Fairchild, Aideen O’Kelly, Robert A. Evans, Joan Stein, and Dimo Condos) embark on a journey as they stage the magical play at the urging of the Home’s administrators, who see this as an opportunity to boost quality of life for the residents. As the rehearsal process unfolds, the actors find themselves experiencing both the pain and exhilaration of re-immersion in their life’s work amidst the difficulties of old age.