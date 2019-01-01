START UP

New season airs Saturdays at 7:30PM beginning September 28th

This series offers viewers an up-close and personal look into the world of the modern American entrepreneur. As complicated as starting a business may seem, the goal is to demystify the process by sharing the real life experiences of average Americans who are taking control of their own destiny while creating jobs for others. Over 90% of all companies in America are small businesses. Those small businesses employee over 50% of all people working in this country. Today’s media rarely focus on the stories of those Americans and their hard work, despite small-businesses being the backbone of the country. “Start Up” explores the next generation of American business owners and the dreams that drive them.