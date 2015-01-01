SPOTLIGHT ARTS!
Airs Tuesdays at 6:30am and 6:30pm beginning November 21st
The Emmy nominated original series from LAUSD’s Arts Education Branch, continues its third episode on KLCS. This episode features the Student Film Festival at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills. Hosts Steven J. McCarthy and Christopher Rodriguez interview talented student filmmakers on the red carpet and talk with special celebrity guests about the importance of film education. The student produced content is so captivating, all film shorts will be aired in their entirety in three thirty-minute segments.
Related Articles
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – SAM ESMAIL – MR. ROBOT
Airs November 4th at 8PM It is the rare television program that leaves iconic images imbedded in our consciousness and
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.
AMERICA’S SECRET WAR
Airs Tuesday, November 7th at 9PM While the United States was publicly engaged in the Vietnam War, a secret conflict