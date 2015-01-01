SPEAKEASY SEASON 4

Airs Mondays at 7PM beginning January 14th

Do you ever wish you could watch an entertainment talk show where compelling subject matter – not gossip – is the No. 1 topic? Where defining moments in a career are explored and the evolution of a skill is discussed?Have you ever wanted to learn what makes talent tick? SPEAKEASY offers unique insights into the careers of some of the world’s most iconic musicians. The series provides an artist the opportunity to discuss his or her career with an interviewer of their choosing — a journalist, creative partner, musician or friend — affording viewers a front-row seat to an intimate discussion. An artist may choose to illustrate a point with an instrument of choice, but SPEAKEASY is not a performance series. It’s all about the conversation. Season four premieres with Grammy Award winners Sting and Shaggy, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott with Rolling Stone magazine’s David Fricke, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, English singer and songwriter Paul Rodgers, and more.