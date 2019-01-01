SPACE CHASE USA

Airs Tuesday, July 9th at 9PM

Space Chase USA explores the extraordinary events that transformed the small beach town of Cocoa Beach, Florida into a bustling center for the American space program. Featuring a trove of archival material and interviews with long-time residents, former Apollo astronauts, and Cape Canaveral-based engineers and employees, the program charts the history of the space program in Florida during the 1950s and 1960s.