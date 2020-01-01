SOME KIND OF SPARK

Airs Monday, October 12th at 11PM

Some Kind of Spark is a feature-length documentary that follows inner-city kids from New York as they embark on a life-changing experience: the opportunity to study music in Juilliard’s Music Advancement Program, a Saturday outreach program for at-risk kids.

Spark follows the students inside the classroom and at home, from practice rooms to stages. By painting a deeply intimate portrait of the students’ lives and struggles to do well in school and in the program, and by allowing them to tell their own stories, Spark illuminates the universal challenges faced by students and educators in poor communities worldwide.

By resonating across borders and ethnicities, gender and class, the film is uniquely positioned to quietly but effectively speak to these pressing contemporary social issues.