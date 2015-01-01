SHERLOCK SEASON 4 ON MASTERPIECE
Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Saturdays at 11PM beginning April 5th
The mercurial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back once more on British soil, as Doctor Watson (Martin Freeman) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), prepare for their biggest challenge yet: becoming parents.
