SHELTER ME IN TIMES OF NEED
Airs Tuesday, March 3rd at 8PM

Shelter Me: In Times of Need is hosted by two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and features an innovative program where Alzheimer’s facilities foster orphaned kittens. This not only provides the kittens the 24-hour care they need to survive but also engages the seniors at the memory care facilities in profound ways. There’s also a story about a shelter dog that becomes a hospital therapy dog, plus an organization that works in underserved areas building free fences for people who keep their dogs tied up all day.

