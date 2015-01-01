SHAKESPEARE IN THE SHADOWS

Shakespeare in the Shadows shows the power, the purity and the simplicity of the master dramatist’s work-from diminuendo to crescendo, whisper to roar-set against San Francisco backdrops of foreboding coastal promontories and stark noir cityscapes. Mark Cohen,who honed his craft at Royal Shakespeare Company affiliate Guildhall, performs a one man show of Shakespeare’s most intriguing characters-from the storm tossed, supernatural world of “The Tempest” to the dark corridors of Macbeth’s Dunsinane.