SHAKESPEARE IN THE SHADOWS

SHAKESPEARE IN THE SHADOWS
Airs Sunday, August 19th at 3PM and Wednesday, August 22nd at 11:30PM

Shakespeare in the Shadows shows the power, the purity and the simplicity of the master dramatist’s work-from diminuendo to crescendo, whisper to roar-set against San Francisco backdrops of foreboding coastal promontories and stark noir cityscapes. Mark Cohen,who honed his craft at Royal Shakespeare Company affiliate Guildhall, performs a one man show of Shakespeare’s most intriguing characters-from the storm tossed, supernatural world of “The Tempest” to the dark corridors of Macbeth’s Dunsinane.

 

