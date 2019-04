SCRAMBLE THE SEAWOLVES

Airs Tuesday, May 27th at 8PM

The HA(L)-3 Seawolves would become the most decorated Squadron in the Vietnam War, arguably in all of Naval Aviation History. From meager beginnings, the most effective and offensive Navy squadron, Helicopter Attack Light Squadron Three Seawolves, was established inside the Republic of Vietnam in support of Task Force-116, Operation Gamewarden in 1967. This is their story.