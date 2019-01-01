ROOTED IN PEACE

Airs Sunday, December 15th at 11PM and Tuesday, December 17th at 9PM

Hollywood’s award-winning green filmmaker, Greg Reitman, takes us on a cinematic journey to take notice, stop the cycle of violence, and seek ways to find personal and ecological peace. ROOTED IN PEACE challenges viewers to examine their values as Americans, and as human beings. Today we are at war within ourselves, with our environment, and with the world, and it’s up to each of us to make peace with ourselves, and our planet.